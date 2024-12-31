D’Angelo Russell Greatest Moments in Second Stint With Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers made a notable move on Sunday, acquiring Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for former lottery pick D'Angelo Russell.
While this trade should bolster the Lakers defensively, Russell's departure leaves a gap on offense. The deal was necessary to address the Lakers’ defensive needs, but losing a significant offensive contributor like Russell is not without consequences. His second stint with the Lakers was a rollercoaster of highs and lows, marked by some unforgettable moments.
One standout moment came in late Jan. 2024, during a thrilling double-overtime game on the road against the Golden State Warriors. Russell struggled in the first half but delivered when it mattered most, hitting a crucial three-pointer with the Lakers down by two in the second overtime. His resilience and ability to rise in clutch moments defined his performance that night and helped secure an instant classic victory for Los Angeles.
Another memorable highlight occurred in early March 2024 in a dominant home win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. During the game, Russell caught fire, sinking three-pointer after three-pointer in a sequence that could only be described as a "heat check."
One particularly entertaining moment involved LeBron James forcing Russell into taking another three-pointer. After passing the ball to LeBron, James made a playful face before dishing it back, leading to an electrifying shot that brought the Crypto.com Arena crowd to its feet.
Arguably, Russell’s most impactful performance came late in the 2024 season in a crucial matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. With LeBron James sidelined, Russell stepped up against a full-strength Bucks squad, delivering a career-best 44 points on 9-for-12 shooting from beyond the arc. He capped off his incredible night with a game-winning floater with 5.9 seconds left, outshining stars like Anthony Davis and Giannis Antetokounmpo in a marquee showdown.
Russell also played a pivotal role in the Lakers’ 2023 playoff run, particularly in their first two rounds against the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors. Time and again, he delivered big-time shots, providing crucial scoring when the team needed it most. His performances were instrumental in helping the Lakers advance deeper into the postseason.
Though his time in Los Angeles was marked by inconsistency, Russell's ability to shine in critical moments left an indelible mark. He was a player who could ignite the offense in spectacular fashion, but his ups and downs came with the territory. While the trade for Finney-Smith and Milton was necessary for the Lakers’ defensive improvements, Russell’s presence will undoubtedly be missed by the team and its fans.
