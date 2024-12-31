D’Angelo Russell Greatest Moments in Second Stint With Lakers

D’angelo Russell Heaters:



“But can he do it in the Playoffs??”



- The hater-skeptic’s response to any big DLO game, clutch shot, heater.



Let’s see…can he do it…OH HE DID:



Gm. 6 vs MEM: 4 Threes in a row



Gm. 3 vs MEM: 3 Clutch Threes in a row



Gm. 3 vs GS: 3 Threes in a row pic.twitter.com/1QDiz4a4OF