D'Angelo Russell Offers Honest Thoughts on Time With Lakers
It’s been a couple of weeks since the Los Angeles Lakers traded guard D’Angelo Russell and Maxwell Lewis to the Brooklyn Nets, marking the end of the second stint with the Lakers for Russell. As Russell gets ready to face the Lakers tonight, he opened up to the media about his departure following a recent matchup, saying “ it’s just a blur”.
”it’s just a blur. I think when I was coming I was locked in to what I had to achieve,” Russell stated. “I was locked in to what I had to achieve personally to be there. To not be there now is obviously something that I’m trying to get over and just move past, but that is a place; I’ve been there twice, there’s home for me there.”
He continued to show his appreciate for the Lakers, but emphasized his focus is on forging a new path in Brooklyn.
”For myself, I feel like as part of my career, that’s something you can’t really take back, so I appreciate it, and I’m just looking forward to moving on.”
Los Angeles started the season off with underwhelming losses, pointing them in the direction of looking to put together some missing pieces on the roster. The deal addresses multiple needs, as the Lakers sent out Russell and Lewis to Brooklyn in exchange for Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton.
Dorian Finney-Smith, a 6-foot-7 forward, adds a valuable defensive presence and floor-spacing ability. Known for his versatility and three-and-D skills, Finney-Smith gives the Lakers a reliable wing who can match up against opposing star players.
Meanwhile, Shake Milton, a guard with solid scoring ability, adds much-needed depth to the Lakers' backcourt, providing a scoring spark off the bench.
Finney-Smith’s arrival in Los Angeles significantly strengthens the Lakers’ defensive and wing depth. Known for his elite perimeter defense and three-point shooting, Finney-Smith adds a much-needed presence to a roster that has occasionally struggled with consistency on the defensive end.
At 6'7", he provides the Lakers with a versatile option to guard opposing forwards and wings, potentially easing the burden on LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
As for Russell, his return to the Nets brings a dynamic scoring and playmaking element to their backcourt. As a proven ball handler and facilitator, Russell can take on more responsibility in running the offense, which will ease the load on the Nets’ younger players.
His ability to score from anywhere on the floor—whether as a shooter or playmaker—adds a much-needed offensive spark for a team that has relied heavily on defense in recent seasons.
The Lakers are expected to continue making moves before the NBA trade deadline on February 6.
