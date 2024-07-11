All Lakers

Lakers News: Dalton Knecht, Bronny James Fall to Heat, Still Winless in Summer League

L.A. now moves on to the Vegas stage of its Summer League run.

Alex Kirschenbaum

Jul 10, 2024; San Francisco, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Dalton Knecht (4) extends for a rebound against the Miami Heat forward JC Butler (57) during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 10, 2024; San Francisco, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Dalton Knecht (4) extends for a rebound against the Miami Heat forward JC Butler (57) during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports / Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
The Los Angeles Lakers' Summer League squad lost its third straight contest on Wednesday night, an 80-76 narrow defeat against a resurgent Miami Heat at the Chase Center in Golden State, as L.A. wrapped up its California Classic stretch of games winless.

Now, the Lakers will head to Las Vegas, where the team will attempt to notch a victory at some point. L.A. will open up the Vegas stretch of its offseason slate with a matchup against the Houston Rockets Friday, slated to tip off at 4:30 p.m. on Thomas & Mack Center. The bout will be broadcast on ESPN.

The Lakers' first round draft pick (selected at No. 17), former Tennessee Volunteers All-American small forward/shooting guard Dalton Knecht, scored a team-best 20 points on 7-of-18 shooting from the floor (2-of-8 from long range) and 4-of-5 shooting from the charity stripe, while also pulling down nine rebounds and dishing out one dime.

Bronny James, L.A.'s second round selection out of USC (the No. 55 pick), scored a modest three points on 1-of-3 shooting from the floor and 1-of-2 shooting from the charity stripe. That said, the 6-foot-4 combo guard wasn't exactly looking to score. He notched five boards, three assists, three blocks, two steals, and a +8 plus-minus, the second-best on the team behind only two-way center Colin Castleton's +13.

Castle had yet another solid night, recording an 18-point 11-rebound double-double, along with four blocks, three assists and two steals.

Alex Kirschenbaum

