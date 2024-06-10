Dan Hurley Spurns Lakers, Will Stay at UConn
Well, the Los Angeles Lakers are still searching for their next head coach. UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley has agreed to stay at the college level amid a strong effort from Los Angeles.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news.
This is a massive blow for the Lakers after they made such a heavy push to land him. Hurley was the target but now the Lakers will have to circle back to other candidates.
Names like JJ Redick and James Borrego are the two top on the list that Los Angeles could come back to. Redick had been the name for the majority of the search until Hurley was mentioned as a candidate.
The former NBA guard had seemed to be the favorite for a long time but the move to land Hurley pushed him back. Los Angeles may elect to go in a different direction from Redick due to his lack of experience.
The search continues for the Lakers with the open head coaching position. With the NBA Draft coming up soon, the need for a coach becomes more of a necessity. We should be getting more information on who the next coach will be sooner rather than later.