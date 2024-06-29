Lakers News: D'Angelo Russell Leaning Towards Decision on Player Option
Los Angeles Lakers point guard D'Angelo Russell holds an $18.7 million player option for the 2024-25 NBA season. He has until Saturday to make a decision with regards to whether or not he'll pick up or decline that option.
Should he turn it down, the 6-foot-3 Ohio State product would enter unrestricted free agency, where he'll be one of the better players in a fairly limited market.
Last regular season with L.A., the 28-year-old averaged 18 points on a .456/.415/.828 slash line, 6.3 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 0.9 steals a night. Those numbers took a major dip during the club's ill-fated first round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets. Russell averaged just 14.2 points on .384/.318/.500 shooting splits, 4.2 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 0.8 steals per contest.
ESPN's Brian Windhorst, appearing on "First Take" Friday, revealed that Russell seems to be amenable to opting into his deal.
“To be honest with you, I don't have a great feel for what this is going to be. I thought maybe a month or so ago, D'Angelo would opt out. Now, I think there's a chance, a stronger chance he will opt in, because the market isn't looking so great right now. We can talk about that later, but I'm now kind of leaning that direction.”
Should Russell opt in, it seems quite possible Los Angeles could look to offload his solid-but-not-exorbitant contract in a trade for a better-fitting veteran. All-Star forward LeBron James, also, has a player option on his current deal. He'll have to make a call on that Saturday, too.
More Lakers: Jersey Numbers for Dalton Knecht, Bronny James Revealed