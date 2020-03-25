Danny Green Hopes Lakers Can Pick Up Where They Left Off Before Break

Danny Green is hoping when the NBA returns, the Lakers' rhythm won't be adversely affected.

The Lakers were on a tear before the season was suspended March 11 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They had won 11 of their last 13 games and were atop the Western Conference with a record of 49-14.

In a conversation with lakers.com reporter Mike Trudell, Green discussed how he hopes the team will look when basketball returns.

“We just want to be healthy, and keep our rhythm so that we’re the same team when we start back up that we were when things shut down,” Green told Trudell in a phone conversation.

Players have had to get creative with their workouts during the hiatus.

NBA training facilities are currently closed and there's a stay-home order in California. Some players have courts in their backyard, but other players have had to look elsewhere to stay in shape.

“Right now, I have to figure something out in the house,” Green told Trudell. “Calisthenics is probably the best bet that we have. And, I live by the beach, so maybe running on the beach. Running around outside by the house.”

The unexpected break could have some positive effects on teams, such as giving players a chance to nurse their injury.

Green was suffering right hip soreness before the suspension and LeBron James was dealing with a nagging groin injury.

But too much time off can be problematic.

"We have a lot of vets on our team, so a week or two can be great, just like All-Star break," Green told Trudell. "A nice reset to get your legs back under you, get fresh. But once that extends to three weeks, four weeks or more, that’s where things get tricky. You start losing your rhythm. You can’t simulate playing basketball no matter how much working out you do. There’s no equal amount of training or conditioning individually you can do to simulate a 5-on-5 basketball game."