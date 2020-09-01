SI.com
Danny Green Says He Wishes Dogs Were Allowed In The NBA Bubble

Melissa Rohlin

Close friends and family members of NBA players began entering the NBA bubble Monday, a long-awaited award for teams that advanced past the first round of the playoffs.

Danny Green will be reunited with his fiance, Blair Bashen, whom he proposed to June 14 at a beach in Ventura. 

But if it were up to him, he'd also have some forbidden guests alongside them. 

His dogs. 

"I would love to have my dogs in here, but they are not allowing pets," Green said Friday. "But I think pets would definitely lighten the mood."

Green even made a plea of sorts.

"That would help if anybody who has any type of say-so to get some dogs in here," Green added. 

NBA players arrived on the Disney World Campus between July 7 and 9 and haven't seen their families in over a month and a half. 

Green said having loved ones around will go a long way in bolstering players' morale in the bubble. 

"I have my fiancé coming in here so I think that will make things a little easier if everybody has their wives, girlfriends," Green said. "Some of the families have kids, even though the situation is not exactly kid friendly. But just to have them around, their people, their parents, their kids, they’ll be excited because they haven’t seen their dads in two months. So it will definitely lighten the mood."

