Danny Green Says He's Not Sure How Hiatus Will Impact Lakers

Danny Green said he's not sure how the NBA's hiatus will impact the Lakers, who were atop the Western Conference with a record of 49-14 before the season was suspended March 11.

"The [postponement] can affect in a good and a bad way, especially if it takes a long time to get back" Green said on ESPN's First Take on Monday. "The chemistry that we built on and off the court -- obviously, off the court is still there. But on the court, it's hard to keep that rolling or keep that going back in the same direction. We can hope that this thing goes away as soon as possible and we get back to playing hopefully as early as we can, not mid-to-late-June. If we get back, sooner the better for us. Hopefully guys will be well-rested at that point and hopefully still in good shape."

The Lakers had hit their stride before Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 on March 11, setting into play a domino affect that essentially shut down sports.

Since the All-Star break, the Lakers had won eight of their last 10 games, including wins over the NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks and the Clippers, who are were second-place in the Western Conference with a record of 44-20.

"We felt we were pretty close to where we wanted to be," Green said on First Take. "Still not our full potential, but probably about 80 to 85."

Green said the the Lakers have kept in touch over FaceTime and their group text chat during the hiatus. Most of the players went to the Lakers' practice facility in El Segundo on March 18 to get tested for COVID-19, but they all stayed in their cars and didn't have any physical interaction. Two Lakers tested positive for the virus on March 19 and the entire team is under a 14-day quarantine.

"It's been very different figuring out different ways to occupy our time," Green said on First Take. "A culture shock, a lot of boredom. But interesting and a good time to spend with our families, hold our loved ones close and actually enjoy being home for a while. But I think guys are getting antsy and want to get back onto the court as soon as possible."

Not to mention, the hiatus could have a financial impact on the players very soon.

"We're not promised a check past the first of this month, I believe," Green said on First Take. "This is something that is very different than the lockout. We were able to prepare for the lockout and know that there was going to be no basketball for some time and save up. This time, guys were not prepared for this. This happened out of no where. So you've got to be smart with the last two paychecks that we received. We may be getting [paid] past that, we don't know yet. If we don't play the rest of the season, it will affect our check. And playoffs as well. We don't know, everything is kind of on hold. We have to be very smart with our money and plan that it might be some time before we play again."