Danny Green Says The Bubble Has Given Him An Interesting Look At His Teammates

Danny Green has learned some interesting things about his teammates over the last month inside the NBA bubble at Walt Disney World.

Green said the walls are thin at the Gran Destino Tower at Disney's Coronado Resort --- and everyone can hear everything.

"You know exactly what they’re talking about, how their family is, how close they are with their family, how much they FaceTime, how much they take care of their bodies, how much they ice, how much they need treatment," Green said in a videoconference call on Saturday. "How much they play video games, how much they yell, celebrate, bump music. All those things. So we’ve grown closer. But the main important thing is we bring that to the court."

The Lakers, who clinched the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference for the first time since 2010 on Aug. 3, will open their first-round playoff series against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday.

The Lakers watched the NBA's first-ever play-in game on Saturday together, doing "homework" and studying as the Trail Blazers beat the Memphis Grizzlies, 126-122.

But spending time together is nothing new.

In fact, JaVale McGee said it's been nonstop.

"I really like the team chemistry," McGee said. "It definitely elevated just because we’re forced to hang out with each other a lot more. Literally. Every day. Morning, afternoon and night. We see each other. So, it’s not bad at all. I definitely feel like it brings our camaraderie up and it’s definitely going to show up on the court during the playoffs."

Lakers coach Frank Vogel said the fact that Lakers like each other is one distinct advantage they have in a highly unusual situation.

"I think there are some teams, if chemistry isn’t strong, too much time together could be a bad thing," Vogel said. "But our guys have really come together even stronger than we’ve been in the regular season and have had a lot of fun together. And I think it’s going to benefit us in this bubble situation."

Green said he's gotten to know some of his teammates much better, including Markieff Morris, whom the Lakers signed in Feb. He even went as far as calling Morris his "bubble buddy."

Green, a two-time NBA champion with the Toronto Raptors in 2019 and the San Antonio Spurs in 2014, added that the bubble has also been a unique opportunity to spend time with former teammates. The Raptors are at the same hotel as the Lakers.

Some teams may enjoy spending more time together than others, but Green said the players at Walt Disney World are all in agreement about one thing.

They can't wait until their families can enter the bubble after the first round of the playoffs.

"They’re going through the same struggles and stress and frustrations as me," Green said. "And we all are waiting for that day when we get some type of escape or feel of escape and have our people here around us."