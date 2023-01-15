The Lakers' 15th man has gotten off to a bumpy start in limited time.

The current 10-day contract of Los Angeles Lakers reserve swingman Sterling Brown is set to expire this evening.

Across his four games with LA thus far, the 6'5" vet has yet to score a single point, but he is averaging two rebounds and 0.8 steals in six minutes of action per. He will have one more opportunity to show his mettle, tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers, before Los Angeles has to make a decision on whether to ink him to another 10-day deal or not.

First-year LA head coach Darvin Ham offered a cagey response when asked about Brown's future with the franchise following a Saturday team workout, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

“It depends on our health status and what we feel comfortable doing and making as a next step,” Ham said.

Per CBA rules, the Lakers could sign Brown to one more 10-day contract before the team needs to decide whether or not it would like to bring him on for the duration of the 2022-23 season.

For his career, the 27-year-old out of Southern Methodist University boasts averages of 5.3 points on .419/.363/.796 shooting splits, 3.3 rebounds, and one assist. Across five previous years of NBA experience, Brown has played for the Milwaukee Bucks, Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks. Prior to his current Lakers stint, he was playing for the Toronto Raptors' G League affiliate team, the Raptors 905.