Thanks to that sage counsel, it appears said slump is over.

Last night, your Los Angeles Lakers, without top scorers LeBron James, Anthony Davis, or Lonnie Walker IV, managed to steal a surprise home win against the Miami Heat, 112-109.

A critical fourth-quarter moment came thanks to a clutch Austin Reaves inbounds pass to a driving Russell Westbrook for an and-one layup that helped put the team up 110-106 with 14.2 seconds remaining.

The dish earned a rave review from first-year LA head coach Darvin Ham after the contest, who hailed the 6'5" shooting guard as being an "all-time inbounder," per Michael Corvo of Clutch Points.

Reaves chuckled when informed of Ham's compliment.

"It's great, I mean, if we [score] off of that every game it's a win, so it means a lot for him to have the trust in me to put me in that position to make the right play," Reaves said.

"I [saw] Russ was open, semi-open, so I threw it to him," Reaves joked about his decision-making process in threading what was essentially the pass that led to the game-winning score.

Reaves finished the game with 11 points on just 3-of-11 shooting, five rebounds, and three assists, but also posted a team-high +15 plus-minus.

