Lakers News: Darvin Ham Considers Austin Reaves An All-Time Great At This Skill
Last night, your Los Angeles Lakers, without top scorers LeBron James, Anthony Davis, or Lonnie Walker IV, managed to steal a surprise home win against the Miami Heat, 112-109.
A critical fourth-quarter moment came thanks to a clutch Austin Reaves inbounds pass to a driving Russell Westbrook for an and-one layup that helped put the team up 110-106 with 14.2 seconds remaining.
The dish earned a rave review from first-year LA head coach Darvin Ham after the contest, who hailed the 6'5" shooting guard as being an "all-time inbounder," per Michael Corvo of Clutch Points.
Reaves chuckled when informed of Ham's compliment.
"It's great, I mean, if we [score] off of that every game it's a win, so it means a lot for him to have the trust in me to put me in that position to make the right play," Reaves said.
"I [saw] Russ was open, semi-open, so I threw it to him," Reaves joked about his decision-making process in threading what was essentially the pass that led to the game-winning score.
Reaves finished the game with 11 points on just 3-of-11 shooting, five rebounds, and three assists, but also posted a team-high +15 plus-minus.
MORE LAKERS NEWS:
LeBron James Tweets Out Prayers For Damar Hamlin
How Latest Anthony Davis Injury Impacts His 2023 MVP Odds
Russell Westbrook Betting Favorite To Win Major Award