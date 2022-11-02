Lakers News: Darvin Ham Discusses First Win As A Head Coach

On Sunday, new Los Angeles Lakers coach Darvin Ham secured his first-ever win as a head coach with a successful 121-110 effort against the visiting Denver Nuggets. With the victory, L.A. moved to a lackluster 1-5 record on the year, but there's plenty of reason to expect the team to somewhat right the ship in the weeks to come.

Ham's Lakers players commemorated the victory with an enthusiastic postgame shower for their coach:

Ham spoke with reporters postgame to discuss the victory, and what it means to him.

Here are Ham's thoughts on how his team came together to secure this triumph:

"I just think guys just got tired of going through the same motions for the last four games, five games, whatever, where we'd be highly competitive and [in] some kind of way fumble the ball, end up on the wrong side of the game, get an L. So I just saw a different type of focus, guys really just [digging] in, [coming] together... Tonight, we needed to prove something to ourselves. Not to the world. Not to the media. We had to prove it to ourselves — and I felt great about how we responded throughout the game."

Ham also discussed the team's solid three-point shooting, and how much he thinks the team will be able to replicate its 13-for-30 (43.3%) long-range shooting performance in coming games:

"Well I just think the ball had a little pop to it. Guys were penetrating, kicking, finding open shooters, and guys didn't hesitate. Made quick decisions, whether it was a secondary drive, or another swing pass, or, again, just being ready to shoot on [a] catch... I've been saying this since day one: 'Our offense is going to catch up to our defense.'"

Finally, he reflected on the feeling of nabbing his first NBA win as a head coach:

"It's great. Having started here as a coach [he was an assistant from 2011-2013], to come from where I come from, and to be sitting on that sideline... this is a phenomenal building, our fans were awesome tonight. They're always awesome, Laker Nation is strong. So I just really wanted to give them something to be loud and proud about... It's a beautiful thing to be a part of, and I'm just thankful I was chosen [to be the team's head coach this season]."