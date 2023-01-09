Last night, your Los Angeles Lakers buckled down and drove inside to will their way to a 136-134 win against the Sacramento Kings, while in hostile territory at the Golden 1 Center. It marked their improbable fifth straight victory, the longest such success streak of the Lakers' season, currently tied as the longest active win streak in the league.

The Lakers converted a whopping 61% of their field goal attempts last night. So how did they do it? By generating most of their offense inside. Head coach Darvin Ham explained the three key elements that make his team tick to reporters postgame.

"We just didn't want to settle" for less-than-great shots, Ham noted. "We wanted to hit rollers, hit guys, get as many points in the paint as possible. And again, put pressure on them to guard the rim or foul. And I thought we did an excellent job. 70 points in the paint. That’s who we are. We want to play fast, physical and free, with force."

"At the end of the day, [we had] 33 free throw attempts as well. But [we benefitted from] guys just not settling, attacking, staying in constant attack mode and spraying it out when things aren't there, you draw a crowd [to free up shooters on the perimeter]."

The strategy is clearly playing off an injury-depleted Los Angeles club currently missing three of its top seven scorers in Anthony Davis, Lonnie Walker IV and Austin Reaves.

LA will get to see if its luck holds tomorrow, when it squares off against the toughest opponent of this recent slate of games, the West's top-seeded Denver Nuggets. Denver has gone an intimidating 12-3 in its last 15 contests, although one of those losses was against the Lakers while Anthony Davis was healthy. Los Angeles will be looking to nab its first six-game win streak since February 10th, 2021.