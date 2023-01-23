We've got another minor progress report on the continued rehabilitation of All-Star Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis!

Per Mike Trudell of Lakers.com, LA head coach Darvin Ham felt that Davis "looked phenomenal" in a full contact scrimmage over the weekend, while playing with what Trudell calls the "stay ready" group. This comprises players who receive limited run and even a few folks on the coaching staff.

Davis is expected to possibly return to the floor for LA next Saturday, the 28th, as LA opens up its road trip against the East's best team by record, the 35-12 Boston Celtics.

The injury-prone eight-time All-Star, 29, has been on the shelf for Los Angeles since December 16th with a right foot stress injury. LA has at least looked pretty rough without him, but has also had some surprisingly solid moments, like a recent five-game win streak and its two recent impressive victories, over the Memphis Grizzlies Friday and the Portland Trail Blazers Sunday.

A big part of this recent semi-success has been the play of AD's replacement at center, Thomas Bryant, who just tied his career high of 31 points last night in the Portland win. The 6'10" vet out of the University of Indiana has been averaging 15.5 points and 9.5 rebounds a night since taking over for The Brow