Lakers: Darvin Ham Reflects On "Historic" LeBron James Performance Against Rockets
Last night, the tides turned for your Los Angeles Lakers, who finally ended their three-game skid with a much-needed win against the visiting Houston Rockets, 140-132.
Granted, the Lakers probably wouldn't have even beaten the dregs of the league had LeBron James note gone nuclear with a season-most 48-point, nine-assist, eight-rebound explosion, but, you know, he did.
James has now scored 40 or more points three times in seven games since turning 38. On the season (his 20th!), the LA superstar forward is averaging 29.7 points on a .511/.293/.758 slash line, plus 8.4 rebounds, seven assists, and a steal.
Following the win, grateful head coach Darvin Ham spoke with reporters about the latest exquisite performance from his best healthy player:
"He's just in a great rhythm," Ham raved. "He's locked-in, he's communicating, he's coaching the guys up, helping us, the coaching staff. Just him, the way he's been engaged, it's been great."
"I think it's historic on a lot of different levels," Ham continued. "For him to be at this point of his career and still able to produce at the level in which he's producing, I just think all of us just really being able to witness it, be a part of it, it shows his competitive spirit, his no-quit mentality. We've had guys in and out of the lineup, banged up, missed games for various reasons -- including him... Whenever he's out there, man, he's just competing... It's amazing to see. He wants to win. We all want to win. He's willing to do whatever it takes... He's just there to fulfill whatever hole it is that we may be experiencing in the moment."