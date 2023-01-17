Last night, the tides turned for your Los Angeles Lakers, who finally ended their three-game skid with a much-needed win against the visiting Houston Rockets, 140-132.

Granted, the Lakers probably wouldn't have even beaten the dregs of the league had LeBron James note gone nuclear with a season-most 48-point, nine-assist, eight-rebound explosion, but, you know, he did.

James has now scored 40 or more points three times in seven games since turning 38. On the season (his 20th!), the LA superstar forward is averaging 29.7 points on a .511/.293/.758 slash line, plus 8.4 rebounds, seven assists, and a steal.

Following the win, grateful head coach Darvin Ham spoke with reporters about the latest exquisite performance from his best healthy player:

"He's just in a great rhythm," Ham raved. "He's locked-in, he's communicating, he's coaching the guys up, helping us, the coaching staff. Just him, the way he's been engaged, it's been great."