With a whopping three veteran wings unavailable (Lonnie Walker, Austin Reaves, Troy Brown Jr.) in addition to technical power forward LeBron James and All-Star center Anthony Davis, your Los Angeles Lakers gave 19-year-old rookie second round draft pick Max Christie got his first NBA start in a hard-fought eventual 122-109 loss to the Denver Nuggets Monday.

After first texting his mom to share the good news, the 6'6" swingman out of MSU responded with a career-high scoring night, notching 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the field thanks to a pair of treys, some solid drives and a handful of floaters.

Head coach Darvin Ham was clearly impressed with the young wing's big night, and outlined in postgame comments just what Christie can offer LA this season.

"Max, he comes from a well-coached program with Coach [Tom Izzo] in Michigan State," Ham raved. "Just a solid young kid, beautiful young kid as well. Just him just trying to keep it simple, play within himself. And the biggest thing: his length, his athleticism. He gets his hands on defensive rebounds, he's great on closing out with an early stick-hand and contesting without fouling. He can make a three, and he can put it on the floor and make drive-and-kick plays as well. So just being solid, and that's all we needed him to be: just compete and be solid."

