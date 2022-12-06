Lakers News: Darvin Ham Talks Recent Excellence Of Anthony Davis

Your Los Angeles Lakers have been on a tear lately. The team is currently riding high on a three-game win streak, and has gone 8-2 over its past 10 contests. Outside of one victory without him, All-NBA big man Anthony Davis has been the main part of that equation.

First-year Lakers head coach Darvin Ham spoke with reporters after probably Davis's most complete game of the season, a 55-point (on 22-of-30 shooting), 17-rebound, three-block masterpiece that account for a pretty decent chunk of L.A.'s offense in a 130-119 road win over the Washington Wizards.

"I've been putting AD's name on it, since day one. And it does help 'Bron. It allows him to be more efficient with his energy, more efficient with his workload," Ham said. "There's times where again we can go through AD and just feed AD, feed AD, feed AD, and then we're not worried about 'Bron having to be a world-beater or trying to make plays through three or four people. And Russ [is] in the same boat. Allowing him to be able to play... freer."

Davis "wants it," Ham added. "He wants to be that guy. He wants to be the guy for the team, and I think it's beautiful to watch because his teammates, they're encouraging him, they're trying to give him the ball, any and every possession.... He has everyone rallying around him. Just thrilled by the way he's been playing."

Across his last nine games for L.A., Davis is averaging 35.3 points on 64.8% shooting (including, surprisingly, 45.5% on his 1.2 triples a night) and 15.6 rebounds, plus 2.9 blocks, 2.7 assists, and 1.2 steals. Per Sports Center (h/t to Michael Corvo of Clutch Points), Davis is the first player to average 35+ points and 15+ boards in nine games since Hall of Fame center Moses Malone accomplished the feat, way back in 1982.