During Wednesday night's disappointing 116-111 defeat to the Sacramento Kings, your Los Angeles Lakers mounted a valiant attempt to beat a better, somewhat healthier team, though both clubs were missing their respective All-Star centers in Domantas Sabonis and Anthony Davis.

After the game, LA head coach Darvin Ham voiced his optimism that the Lakers could take major leaps and bounds in terms of their on-court performance once the team got fully healthy -- whenever that will be.

"It's tough because we've got this big collage of games," Ham said. "It sucks to lose these close games. I still feel wholeheartedly that at some point we're going to break all the way through. We're competing in my opinion at a very high level. We've got guys that we're trying to mix and match due to injury." "Trying to find out what collection of players down the stretch that you can go with is challenging, but guys are doing their part, they're trying to step up and make plays," Ham continued. "I love the way we've competed. We've gotten down in stretches and we've fought hard to get back into it to give ourselves a chance to win. That's all you can ask for: to be competitive and be together."

The Lakers, still with several key absences, will get their chance to avoid another losing streak tonight against the Memphis Grizzlies.