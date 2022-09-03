In a befuddling turn, new Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham apparently has a plan of action should L.A. be unable to field a trade for embattled 2021-22 starting point guard Russell Westbrook's expiring $47.1 million contract.

Substack scribe Marc Stein reports that, should Westbrook stick with the Lakers by the time team training camp gets underway on September 27, Ham has an idea for a "real role" the former All-Star can fulfill in the current Lakers rotation.

Whether he would start ahead of newly-added point guard Patrick Beverley (which from a basketball perspective would be a mistake, though it may placate Westbrook a bit and could boost his trade value) was not divulged by Stein.

Jovan Buha of The Athletic, a Lakers beat reporter, recently pitched a lineup that could take the most advantage of Westbrook's strengths (passing, quickness) while offsetting his weaknesses (shooting being chief among them). Buha suggests that the Lakers pair Westbrook with Austin Reaves at shooting guard, Troy Brown Jr. at small forward, Anthony Davis at power forward, and Thomas Bryant at center. One wonders if Ham has considered an approach along these lines for dealing with the proud 2017 MVP in the short-term.

In the opinion of this writer, keeping Russell Westbrook on the Lakers for an extended period of time would be a mistake and a waste of whatever remains of soon-to-be-38-year-old LeBron James's All-NBA level output. The team is said to be considering deals that could send Westbrook to the Utah Jazz, Indiana Pacers or San Antonio Spurs in exchange for more shooting and depth. That said, it's nice to read that Darvin Ham is taking a pragmatic, problem-solving approach should a deal not materialize in time for training camp ahead of the 2022-23 season.