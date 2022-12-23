Lakers News: De'Aaron Fox Marvels At Longevity Of LeBron James

On Wednesday night, your Los Angeles Lakers fell to the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center, 134-120. L.A.'s lone healthy All-Star, LeBron James, continued to impress in the defeat, scoring 31 points on 11-of-21 shooting from the floor and 9-of-10 shooting from the charity stripe, dished out 11 assists, pulled down six rebounds and rejected two shots.

Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox scored 22 points on 7-of-13 shooting from the field and 8-of-9 shooting from the free-thrown line. He also dished out six assists and grabbed four rebounds. All this before he was ejected late in the fourth quarter for protesting a non-foul call.

When asked how he felt about witnessing LeBron James continue to perform like an All-Star in year 20, Fox was effusive in his praise.

"It's amazing man," Fox said. "I remember my first time playing him was in Cleveland. I think that's probably the one surreal moment that I had playing against 'Bron for the first time. Yeah it's amazing what he's doing at this age, and he's about to turn, what, 38? That doesn't happen often and it's not gonna happen probably again for a long time."

"Some things are given," the 25-year-old Fox reflected. "There are a lot of guys who are extremely athletic and their bodies break down. They can try to maintain it but at the end of the day Father Time wins at some point. But 'Bron's battle against it is amazing."

James turns 38 one week from today.