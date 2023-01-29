In last night's hotly-contested bout against the Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James made his feelings known after the attendant officiating crew appeared to blatantly disregard a Jayson Tatum foul on The Chosen One's left arm that could have yielded game-winning free throws. Instead, regulation expired with the two teams tied, 105-105. The Lakers would go on to fall to the Celtics in overtime, 125-121.

Starting Los Angeles point guard Dennis Schröder vented on an Instagram Story last night after the game, per Clutch Points:

"@nba The refs gotta start getting fined for their mistakes!" Schröder wrote in part. "They also giving [technical] fouls to ppl who are reacting to their mistakes.

Schröder next proceeded to recommend specific policy changes that he felt the league's replay center, based in Seacaucus, New Jersey, could enact to ensure that these late-game issues don't continue indefinitely. Schröder alluded to other recent no-calls in close Lakers losses that easily could have gone the other way as he continued his diatribe: