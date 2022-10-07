Lakers News: Dennis Schröder Cleared To Travel Stateside

We've got a positive update on the status of prodigal Los Angeles Lakers combo guard Dennis Schröder!

Schröder and his team have finally sussed out the work visa red tape problems that were holding up his return to the U.S. from his native Germany, sources inform Dave McMenamin of ESPN. McMenamin adds that, as of now, it is unclear whether or not the 6'3" vet will arrive in time for L.A.'s next preseason game, a Sunday matinee road contest against the reigning champion Golden State Warriors.

Ultimately, whether or not the nine-year NBA pro joins L.A. for what will be a fairly meaningless fourth preseason game, it's encouraging to hear that Schröder has sorted through all this transit stuff and can now turn his attention fully to basketball once again after a productive summer.

The 29-year-old joined the Lakers on a one-year, $2.7 million veteran's minimum deal earlier this summer. He enjoyed a robust EuroBasket run with Germany, ultimately helping his homeland capture the bronze medal in the tournament. He also netted an individual accolade, being named to the All-EuroBasket Tournament Team.

Schröder, who also played for the Lakers during the team's injury-plagued 2020-21 season, scored like gangbusters for Germany. He posted averages of 22.1 points (with a .451/.321/.907 slash line), 7.1 assists, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.1 steals through the competition.

His NBA numbers of late have been a bit more pedestrian, amidst rumors of chemistry trouble with the Boston Celtics last season on a $5.9 million mid-level exception deal. While playing with the Celtics and Houston Rockets last year, he averaged 13.5 points, 4.6 assists (plus 2.2 turnovers), 3.3 rebounds, and 0.8 steals a night. He connected on 85.3% of his 2.9 free throws a night, and nailed 43.1% of his field goals.

Here's hoping that a reunion with the Lakers will prove to be just what the doctor ordered for Schröder in 2022-23.