LA's starting point guard was probably not expecting his evening to end like that.

Los Angeles Lakers starting point guard Dennis Schröder had a pretty action-packed Wednesday night, perhaps a bit more action-packed than he would have hoped.

About three hours after he finished turning in another solid two-way performance for LA to help the team secure a 113-104 Crypto.com Arena win over the visiting San Antonio Spurs, TMZ Sports reports that a car driving Schröder was pulled over by Los Angeles Police Department officers around midnight, apparently for having improper license plates.

Schröder's vehicle, apparently containing the point guard and his driver, and the attendant officers pulled over at a gas station, where, per TMZ Sports, they sat for about half an hour as the officers ran the plates.

"I don't know what happened," the 10-year NBA vet said during the stop, in video footage included below. "I'm still surprised."

Eventually, Schröder and his driver were allowed to go about their night.

It was a weird cap to an otherwise exciting evening against San Antonio. Schröder didn't exactly have an efficient scoring night, going just 3-of-12 from the floor and 2-of-3 from deep for nine points, but he contributed in other ways, grabbing eight rebounds, dishing out five assists, swapping four steals, and blocking two shots! He finished with a +15, the second-highest plus-minus on the team last night behind new addition Rui Hachimura.