Lakers News: Dennis Schröder's Key Offseason Talks With LeBron James

The returning Lakers point guard had talked with L.A. for three months prior to his deal becoming official.

Following a stellar bronze medal-winning run with his native Germany in this summer's EuroBasket competition, Dennis Schröder is primed for a comeback season with your Los Angeles Lakers this year.

Though the 6'2" point guard had rejected a four-year extension worth around $84 million during his 2020-21 run with Los Angeles, he wound up having to settle for a single-season, $5.9 million mid-level exception signing with the Boston Celtics for 2021-22. After mixed results in Boston, Schröder was flipped to the Houston Rockets, where he played a somewhat reduced role on a developing team. 

He is heading back to Los Angeles on a one-year, veteran's minimum deal.

Per Donatas Urbonas of Basket News, Schröder's Lakers reunion had been imminent for several months prior to becoming official. He had been talking to L.A.'s best player about suiting up in the purple-and-gold once again.

"I can't wait," Schroder raved about his impending return to Los Angeles. "I've been talking to [James]. I can't wait to go back... LeBron said he was glad he got me back... It's unfinished business. That year when I was there, there were no fans. There was COVID, everybody was hurt. This year hopefully, everything stays good, everybody stays healthy, and then we'll try to go for something."

"I've been talking to the Lakers for the last three months," Schröder revealed. "I knew I was going back, but I wanted to take my time."

