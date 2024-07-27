Despite Loss, Lakers' Rui Hachimura Shines For Team Japan at Olympics
The Los Angeles Lakers' crucial 2024-25 season is slowly approaching. However, before we arrive, a couple of Lakers are representing their countries in this year's Paris Olympic games.
The Lakers superstar duo LeBron James and Anthony Davis are representing Team USA, which is favored to win the gold medal. However, L.A. has also forward Rui Hachimura, who is representing his home country, Japan. Hachimura and Team Japan played their first group match on Saturday against Team Germany. Team Japan came up short in the contest, 97-77, but Hachimura shined despite the loss.
Hachimura recorded a team-high 20 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, and two blocks. He shot 4-for-19 from the field and 2-for-9 from three. The Lakers' starting forward wasn't efficient, but he attempted 12 free throws in the game and knocked down 10.
Although the results didn't go as Hachimura had hoped, he left his mark on the game with this thunderous poster dunk.
The 26-year-old and his team will get another shot at a victory on Tuesday against Team France at 8 a.m. P.T.
more Lakers: Rui Hachimura Dominates For Team Japan During Olympics Exhibition Game