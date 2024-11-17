Lakers News: Detailing How Austin Reaves Has Flourished Since Major Lineup Change
Amid the Los Angeles Lakers strong start to the 2024-25 season, the consistency of guard Austin Reaves has largely gone unrecognized. The fourth-year Laker remains a key part of the team's offense and 9-4 start to the year, averaging 18.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game.
One factor that has shown a small sample of improvement in Reaves was Lakers head coach JJ Redick's decision to put Cam Reddish in the starting lineup for D'Angelo Russell. The decision successfully has helped the Lakers' defense with Reddish starting while providing a better scoring spark off of the team's bench in Russell, but has it also led to a better performance from Reaves?
In the first two games after the swap, Reaves made 17 of his 30 attempts from the field, recorded nine three-pointers and 13 assists, and averaged 23.5 points per game, per Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet and Lakers.com.
Granted, that two-game performance came against two struggling teams in the Philadelphia 76ers without Joel Embiid and the Toronto Raptors, who rank last in the Eastern Conference. In two games since, against the Memphis Grizzlies and San Antonio Spurs, Reaves has averaged 18.5 points in each.
Reaves struggled shooting against the Grizzlies. He hit just five of his 14 shots from the field, 35.7 percent, his third-lowest mark of the season. From the three-point line, Reaves went just 3-11, 27.3 percent. He rebounded in the Lakers' win over the Spurs, shooting 50 percent from the field and 55.6 percent from the three-point line.
The Lakers will need to play more games to determine if the Russell and Reddish swap truly has helped Reaves, but either way, the change has been a positive for the team. The Lakers are undefeated since making the switch, winning each of their last four games, including the road win over the Spurs.
Ultimately, Reaves likely isn't getting a ton of attention because of how well LeBron James and Anthony Davis are currently playing. James has set a record as the oldest player to record four straight games with a triple-double, and Davis is coming off of a 40-point performance.
As Davis and James shine, Reddish and Russell are involved in a major lineup change, and Hachimura missed a game because of injury, Reaves has been the quiet, steady force for the Lakers this season.
More Lakers: Los Angeles' Anthony Davis, LeBron James Keep LA on Insane Streak With Win Over Spurs