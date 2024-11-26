Did Lakers Mess Up By Not Re-Signing Dennis Schröder?
The Los Angeles Lakers entered the summer of 2023 with optimism, eager to build on a strong campaign that saw them reach the Western Conference Finals. After retaining most of their core pieces and making several promising offseason moves, the Lakers appeared poised to take the next step in their quest for an NBA title. However, one notable exception was the departure of point guard Dennis Schröder.
Schröder, who played a vital role for the Lakers during his tenure, opted to sign with the Toronto Raptors on a two-year, $25.4 million deal. In response, the Lakers turned to Gabe Vincent, fresh off a strong postseason run with the Miami Heat. At the time, Vincent was seen as a reasonable—if not slight—upgrade.
Unfortunately, that move has not panned out as expected and, in hindsight, letting Schröder walk has proven to be a costly mistake.
Schröder’s performance this season underscores the value he could have brought to the Lakers. On Tuesday, he showcased his abilities in a stellar outing against the Golden State Warriors, recording 31 points—his second-highest total of the season—along with seven assists, five rebounds, and two steals in 31 minutes.
His all-around play was instrumental in the Nets' victory. Schröder has been a steady presence for Brooklyn, averaging 17.2 points, 6.5 assists, 3.0 rebounds, and shooting 44.8% from the field this season.
Contrast that with Vincent’s production since joining the Lakers, and the difference is stark. After appearing in just 11 games last season due to a left knee injury, Vincent struggled to make an impact, averaging a mere 3.1 points on 30 percent shooting from the field and an abysmal 10.7 percent from three.
This season, the situation has not improved—Vincent is only contributing just 3.0 points, 0.6 assists, and 0.9 rebounds per game while shooting 30 percent from the field and 20 percent from three-point range.
The gap between the two players is clear, but there’s more to the story. Reports suggest Schröder sought a larger role, which the Lakers may not have been able to offer. Still, his departure left a glaring hole in the team’s rotation, particularly as they’ve struggled to find a reliable secondary ball-handler.
Schröder excelled in that role during his time in Los Angeles, and his continued success in Toronto and now Brooklyn only highlights what the Lakers are missing.
While the Lakers’ 2023 offseason featured many positive moves, the decision to pivot from Schröder to Vincent stands out as a misstep.
If the Lakers had the benefit of hindsight, re-signing Schröder would almost certainly be high on their list of do-overs. As it stands, the move remains a reminder that even well-planned offseasons can have their misses.
