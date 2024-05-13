Did Lakers Prime Trade Target This Offseason Just Hint At Potential Move?
The Los Angeles Lakers will have some big decisions to make this offseason including whether or not to go for a third star to pair alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Last offseason, the team prioritized continuity over star hunting but after a failed season, the organization may go differently.
The Lakers have been linked with the Atlanta Hawks heavily, both about star Trae Young and Dejounte Murray. Murray was almost traded to the Lakers at the trade deadline and there has been speculation that the two sides could revisit talks.
After the Hawks miraculously won the NBA Draft Lottery, Murray took to social media to proclaim that the NBA offseason was about to be crazy. Could this have been a hint about possible movement? Or just him having some fun on X?
Whatever it was, Murray is sure to be talked about in trade talks again this summer. Los Angeles could do themselves a favor by acquiring Murray, giving themselves a star that can score the ball and play decent enough defense.
Murray also doesn't make as much money as some of the other trade targets, freeing up more space for Los Angeles to build around their stars. He is scheduled to make $25.4 million this next season and is under contract for another three years as well. Landing Murray could be the best move that the Lakers make this offseason but only time will tell if they can get a deal done with the Hawks.
