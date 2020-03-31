AllLakers
Dion Waiters Never Got To Make His Laker Debut

Jill Painter Lopez

Dion Waiters is still waiting to wear a Lakers uniform for the first time. 

Waiters, 28, was signed by the Lakers on March 6 but had yet to suit up with the team when the NBA season was suspended March 11 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Before the hiatus, Waiters was trying to get in some practice time with the Lakers during the stretch-run and learn the team's system. Now, with team facilities closed amid statewide stay-at-home orders to help slow the spread of COVID-19, Waiters will have to potentially wait months, if not longer, to get acquainted with his new team. 

In the meantime, Waiters has been posting TikTok videos, including one in which he dances to the viral song “Bored in the House” by Curtis Roach and Tyga. 

Waiters also posted videos while using workout equipment in his house. He rode an old-school stationary bike, complete with old toe clips. He also showed a room in his house where he had a yoga mat and wrote, “Quarantine, yoga. Hot yoga by yourself is crazyyyyy.”

Before joining the Lakers, Waiters had a very turbulent season.  He was suspended on three different occasions by the Miami Heat before being traded to Memphis and then was released three days later. 

Waiters, who was the fourth overall pick by Cleveland in the 2012 NBA draft, has career averages of 13.2 points and 2.7 assists over eight seasons in the league. He played in just five games this season with the Heat, averaging 9.3 points per game. 

