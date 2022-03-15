Skip to main content
Dodgers: Seattle Mariners Sign Former LA Outfielder
Steven Souza Jr. agreed to a minor league contract with the Seattle Mariners.

For the Dodgers, 2021 was a year full of injuries. Every team deals with the injury bug, but the Dodgers couldn't seem to catch a break. The rash of injuries led to plenty of new faces on the team, including veteran outfielder Steven Souza Jr.

Souza Jr. is set to be a new face in a new place. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported that the Everett, Washington native has signed a minor league deal with his hometown Seattle Mariners.

Souza Jr. played in just 16 regular season games for the Dodgers, but one in particular stood out. In a June game against the Diamondbacks, one of his former clubs, Souza Jr. hit a go-ahead solo home run and snagged a difficult fly ball for an out.

The former third round pick dominated in Triple-A with the Dodgers (.949 OPS), but never got on track with the big club. He finished the regular season with a .152 batting average.

Souza Jr. was on the roster for all three of the Dodgers playoff rounds, but recorded just one hit in nine plate appearances. 

