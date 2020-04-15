AllLakers
Dr. Anthony Fauci Discusses Pathway For Sports To Return

Melissa Rohlin

Dr. Anthony Fauci provided a glimmer of hope for sports fans, saying he sees a potential pathway for sports to return without fans during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said players would need to be frequently tested and monitored for any signs of the virus. 

"There's a way of doing that," Fauci said on Snapchat's show "Good Luck America." "Nobody comes to the stadiums. Put [athletes] in big hotels, wherever you want to play. Keep them very well-surveilled, but have them tested like every week and make sure they don't wind up infecting each other or their families and just let them play the season out." 

Before the NBA season was suspended on March 11 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many players discussed how eerie it would be to play in empty stadiums for the first time in their lives. 

But, as Fauci pointed out, sports without fans is better than no sports. 

"I think you'll probably get enough buy-in from people who are dying to see a baseball game, particularly me," Fauci said. "I'm living in Washington, we have the world champion Washington Nationals. I want to see them play again." 

NBA commissioner Adam Silver recently said he won't make any decisions about the NBA season at least until May. At this point, he wants to observe how things progress. 

In a conference call last week, LeBron James said he's open to various pathways that could enable sports to return, including the idea of holding games in one centralized location. 

"If it's Las Vegas or somewhere else that can hold us and keep us in the best possible chance to be safe, not only on the floor but also off the floor as well, then those conversations will be had," James said. 

James, 35, had led Lakers to the best record in the Western Conference at 49-14 before the season was paused. The Lakers had made the playoffs for the first time since 2013 and were hoping to compete for their first championship since 2010. 

James said if the Lakers aren't able to finish the season, he'll feel a lack of closure. 

"I don’t think I’ll be able to have any closure if we do not have an opportunity to finish this season," James said. "I will have some satisfaction, like I said, on just being with my brothers, being with my guys, thinking about some of the road trips that we had. Thinking about some of the games that we lost, thinking about some of the games that we won, some of the games that we overcame. And then everything that we’ve been going through this season, just the ups and downs, not only on the floor, but also off the floor. Everything that we’ve had to endure as the Laker faithful and us as players and the coaching staff and the organization, it’s been so much. So, closure? No. But to be proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish to this point, I’ll be able to look back and be like, ‘OK, we did something special in that small period of time.’"

