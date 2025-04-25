Drake Placed Massive $600,000 Bet on Outcome of Lakers vs Timberwolves Game 3
Drake is one of the most famous celebrity NBA fans. He is a massive fan of the Toronto Raptors because he's Canadian, but he loves all of the NBA.
He is certainly a knowledgeable NBA fan and will attend games that aren't just Raptors games. Drake loves sitting courtside and getting the full NBA experience, especially of good playoff games.
Prior to Game 3 between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves, Drake decided to place an enormous wager on the outcome. He bet $620,000 on the outcome of the first game in Minnesota.
It doesn't seem that Drake has much faith in Luka Doncic, LeBron James, and the rest of the Lakers. He put all of that money on the Lakers to lose to the Wolves.
It's reasonable that he would think that the Timberwolves would win this game. It's the first game at home for Minnesota, and they have a pretty good home-court advantage.
Los Angeles has had trouble scoring against the length of the Timberwolves, as well. They have only scored 95 points in each of the first two games.
Because of what the Lakers have failed to do, Drake has placed an enormous amount of money for Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves to win this game.
Of course, Drake could also be a hater of the Lakers. Los Angeles is still a really good team that has aspirations of winning the NBA championship if they can get by Minnesota.
The Lakers made some adjustments after Game 1, and it worked in Game 2. They got more physical with the Wolves on the defensive end of the court.
They still have to figure out a way to get easier baskets on the offensive end of the court. Every single shot they take is tightly contested, and that makes it much harder to win four games in this series.
The Lakers need someone other than Doncic and James to step up offensively. If they can't find someone, namely Austin Reaves, then Drake might be winning a lot of money.
