Dwight Howard evades questions about participating in 2020 NBA dunk contest

Dwight Howard didn't confirm or deny a report that he intends to participate in the 2020 NBA dunk contest during All-Star weekend in February when asked about the event after the Lakers' 117-87 win over New York on Tuesday.

"I never said I was going to be in the dunk contest," Howard said.

Well, do you want to do it?

"I just want to win a championship," Howard said.

A dunk contest championship?

"That would be great too," he added.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Monday that Howard will participate in the contest in Chicago.

Howard was in the dunk competition for three straight years, from 2007-2009. He won the event in 2008 in New Orleans with some fun and creative jams, including one while wearing a superman cape.

After struggling to find success in the league in recent years, the 34-year-old center has fit in well with the Lakers playing behind LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Howard is averaging 7.1 points on 74.3 percent shooting, 6.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocked shots a game this season.

In Tuesday's win over the Knicks, he had eight points, including making a three-pointer.

That may have piqued Howard's interest in participating in a different type of contest during All-Star weekend.

"They should put the bigs in the three-point shootout," Howard said with a smile.