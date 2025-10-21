Dwight Howard Sends Message to Lakers Ahead of Season Opener
The Los Angeles Lakers will tip off their 2025-26 season on Tuesday when they face their bitter division rivals, the Golden State Warriors.
Tuesday marks game one of 82 in a season that will be a massive one for the Purple and Gold. The Lakers will look to start the season on the right note in front of their home crowd. With tip-off a few hours away, former Lakers center, champion, and Hall of Famer Dwight Howard sent a message to the team ahead of their contest.
Howard spent a total of three seasons with the team, divided into three different stints. His first stint came in the 2012-13 season when the Lakers traded for the star big man from the Orlando Magic. Although he underwent major back surgery in the summer before his first year in LA, he remained dominant alongside fellow Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant.
The former three-time Defensive Player of the Year experienced a mix of highs and lows after that one season in LA. Following that 2012-13 season, Howard played for four different teams throughout six seasons before he found his way back in Hollywood for the 2019-20 season.
That season was viewed as his last chance to revive his career, and Howard not only succeeded but exceeded expectations. He played a massive role with the team as their backup center and propelled LA to their 17th title in franchise history.
Howard then returned to LA for the final NBA season of his career in 2021-22. While that season was one to forget, Howard did his part in his role.
In September, Howard was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame after completing one of the most impressive careers, establishing himself as a dominant force and one of the best big men of this century.
Although his years as a Laker were not his best, he was excellent in his role. In 205 games in Tinseltown, Howard averaged 10.7 points per game, 8.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 1.5 blocks while shooting 61.6 percent from the field in 24.4 minutes of action.
Howard is now revered in Los Angeles, a stark contrast to when fans were not fond of him during and after his first stint with the Lakers. However, that is now a thing of the past.
The Lakers will soon embark on their quest for title No. 18, and that starts on Tuesday.
