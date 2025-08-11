East Contender Predicted to Go All In for Lakers' LeBron James, Under One Condition
Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James is set to enter his unprecedented 23rd season in the NBA.
No one has defied time quite like James, and all indications are he’ll be just as impactful at 41 as he was last season. The 21-time All-Star is on track to begin his eighth year in the purple and gold — the longest stretch he’s ever had with a single team during one stint.
Although that is the case, there are a handful of teams out there who could acquire James, if not via trade this season, then next offseason. Some of those teams could be teams that feel like they are one more piece away from getting over the mountain top.
A team that could feel that way is James' oldest team, the Cleveland Cavaliers. According to an NBA executive, the Cavaliers could go all in for James next season, if they fail to secure a title this upcoming season.
“Next season is a big year for Cleveland,” the executive told Cavaliers Nation. “Tyrese [Haliburton] is out. Jayson [Tatum] is most likely out. The East is wide open. It’s there for the Cavaliers to take. They should win the conference next season. There’s no excuses. And once you get to the Finals, anything can happen. I actually think they match up reallywell against OKC.
“I’ll tell you this right now: If the Cavaliers don’t win it all next season, I can see them going hard after LeBron. Everyone knows Dan [Gilbert] wants to win a title without him, but if they can’t, adding LeBron to that group would be a cheat code. I know he’ll be 42, but it’s LeBron. He will always be an elite force.”
The Cavaliers have had their eye on James for quite a while. This summer, James was spotted working out at the Cavaliers' practice facility.
Many suspected that James is possibly signaling that he wants to head back, but it appears that James works out at the facility each and every summer since heading to the West Coast.
The 40-year-old spent 11 seasons in Cleveland and quickly established himself as the greatest player ever to don a Cavaliers jersey.
In the Cavaliers' team history, James holds almost every record, including the franchise's all-time leading scorer, assist leader, and the record for most points in a game, season, and playoffs.
James led the Cavaliers to their first and only title in 2016. Cleveland will search for another this upcoming season.
