East Contender Reportedly Eyeing Lakers Prime Trade Target Ahead of Deadline
It's no secret that the Los Angeles Lakers need frontcourt help — particularly at the center position.
L.A. even knew it before the season, reportedly showing interest in signing then-free agent veteran five Jonas Valanciunas. Yet the team somehow didn't come to terms on a deal with the burly 6-foot-11 big man. Valanciunas inked a fairly reasonable three-year, $30 million agreement to join the lowly Washington Wizards.
He's been the subject of near-constant trade speculation ever since — including, of course, as a potential Lakers target.
During a new episode of his podcast "The Putback With Ian Begley," SNY.tv's Ian Begley predicted to guests James L. Edwards III and Denny Blanco that, in light of reserve center Mitchell Robinson's extended recovery time, it's possible that the New York Knicks could also get into the running for Valanciunas' services prior to the February 6 NBA trade deadline.
"I do believe, though, there is — I wanna say — a solid belief that he will be back, and they will have him back on the floor, I think early February," Begley said. "So I do think that that's a real thing. Now do you wait that long or do you move on and do you try and pick up somebody else? I do think Jonas Valanciunas will be on their radar if they do decide to move on from Mitch Robinson and decide that they need somebody else in there?"
Begley, at least, seems skeptical that the Knicks will look to bring in Valanciunas unless Robinson's comeback is further delayed or he looks to be majorly behind the eight-ball when he does return to the floor.
"I really think in a perfect world, Mitch comes back, he's healthy, he shows you he can play, and then they move forward there because I think we kind of forget how good he is," Begley noted. "Offensive rebounding, defending the rim, and how high-level he was playing at before he got hurt last year — a few injuries."
Robinson has been somewhat snakebitten when it comes to his health, but when he is available, he is a more athletic and mobile rim-running big man than the older, slower Valanciunas.
"Best case scenario for them is that that happens and everything I had heard is that he's been making linear progress on that rehab and that nobody had expected him to not be back at some point," Begley said. "I think you look at February there, and then we'll see where they go."
So will Los Angeles even be able to snag this savvy veteran?
From an L.A. perspective, Valanciunas might be more critical to improving the club's center depth than he would be for the Knicks, who after all do have Robinson, power forward/small ball five Precious Achiuwa, and intriguing young big Jericho Sims. L.A.'s backups behind Anthony Davis are Christian Wood, who's been hurt all year, the very raw Jaxson Hayes, and two-way signings Christian Koloko and Trey Jemison.
Valanciunas adds size and physicality to the Lakers' frontcourt profile. He's a great screen-setter, and adept and finding lanes to the basket.
