Epic Trade Proposal Has Lakers Land $15M Center to Bolster Frontcourt Depth
The Los Angeles Lakers are shaping up to be one of the more active teams as the 2025 NBA trade deadline approaches.
With a roster full of uncertainties and more questions than answers, the Lakers are likely to explore trade options to bolster their championship hopes.
One potential move that could address a pressing need is acquiring Charlotte Hornets center Nick Richards, a skilled frontcourt player who could significantly strengthen the Lakers’ rotation.
In this trade proposal, the Lakers would send two role players and a second-round pick to Charlotte in exchange for Richards.
Lakers receive: Nick Richards
Hornets receive: Jalen Hood-Schifino, Christian Wood, and 2025 second round pick
Losing Wood and Hood-Schifino would not hurt the Lakers one bit. Both hardly play, and the Lakers can rely on the other frontcourt pieces who are hurt to come back, as we've learned in the past.
The 27-year-old center is having a career-best season, averaging 11.6 points and 10.2 rebounds per game while providing consistent interior presence on both ends of the floor. Richards, who is under contract for $5 million annually through the next two seasons, represents a cost-effective and impactful solution for the Lakers’ lack of frontcourt depth.
The Lakers have struggled to find reliable contributors in the paint beyond Anthony Davis and two-way center Christian Koloko.
With Richards in the mix, Los Angeles would gain a dependable big man capable of playing 15-20 minutes a night, offering rebounding, rim protection, and energy. This would also mitigate the absence of Christian Wood, who has yet to suit up this season, leaving the team short-handed in the post.
Richards’ availability on the trade market is expected to draw interest from multiple teams, but the Lakers have a chance to secure his services given their earlier reported interest in him before the season began.
Adding Richards would not only fill a glaring need but also complement the team’s existing frontcourt rotation, providing Davis with some much-needed support while reducing his minutes and wear-and-tear over the course of the season.
This move would signal the Lakers’ commitment to addressing their weaknesses without compromising their future flexibility. Richards is not just a short-term rental; his age and contract make him a long-term asset for a team with championship aspirations.
By acquiring him, the Lakers would take a step in the right direction toward solidifying their frontcourt, giving them a stronger foundation to compete in the playoffs and beyond.
