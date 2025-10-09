ESPN Analyst Takes Shot at Lakers’ LeBron James After Injury News
The Los Angeles Lakers announced on Thursday that superstar forward LeBron James would miss at least the next three to four weeks due to an injury.
Read more: Lakers’ LeBron James to Miss Start of Season With Injury, What Does It Mean for LA?
James is dealing with sciatica in his right side, and will be re-evaluated in the next month or so.
Read more: What is Sciatica? Everything to Know About LeBron James’ Injury for Lakers
While the injury news is a huge blow to both James and the Lakers, it didn't take long for an ESPN analyst to take a shot at the future Hall of Famer.
On SportsCenter, ESPN's Matt Barrie poked fun at James' 'The Second Decision' after the injury.
"I have an idea, maybe he can rub some Hennessy on it and everything will be fine," Barrie said. "Cause that was the big story."
Barrie is referring to James' big announcement this week in which he teased a "Second Decision." While some speculated whether the superstar was getting set to announce his retirement, instead he announced a collaboration with Hennessy.
This story will be updated...
Latest Lakers News
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.