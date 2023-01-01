The enduring greatness and growing legend of ageless Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James is so impressive it can even make seasoned journalists take pause.

Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson spoke to one ESPN's rising stars, NBA and WNBA reporter Monica McNutt, on a fresh episode of his Scoop B Radio Podcast. McNutt relayed a tale of how she, too, was intimidated by The Chosen One.

"I would definitely say All-Star this year [2022]," McNutt told Robinson by way of setting the stage. "I was one of the reporters on the radio broadcast working alongside Rosalyn Gold-Onwude and our terrific analyst crew and the league works closely with the All-Star, right? During the broadcast; so our producers are like, 'We’re in Cleveland. You GOTTA get LeBron!'" "So I turned to Tim [Frank] and I said, ‘Tim, they want LeBron…’ and he said, 'Good luck with that!' So I’m like, ‘Okay.’ So here I am in this scrum with all the guys chasing down LeBron, and I asked him could have him for ESPN Radio and he agreed." "When I tell you Scoop, the last syllable of the last answer, he was gone! And to his credit, honored the two but he was leaving no lingering room because you know how reporters are at that time. So in the moment I was like, 'Cool. I got it.' Whatever. Then after the fact, when friends showed me pictures saying that they saw me, I was like, 'That's kind of cool!'"

In the All-Star game between Team LeBron and Team LeBron on Sunday, February 20th, Team LeBron won the relatively defense-free exhibition matchup, 163-160. James scored 24 points on 11-of-24 shooting, dished out eight assists, grabbed six rebounds, swiped three steals and blocked a shot. Golden State Warriors All-Star point guard Stephen Curry was crowned All-Star Game MVP, thanks to his 50-point night.