Lakers: These Ex-Starters Are Out Of The Rotation

To secure today's much-needed 114-106 home win against the San Antonio Spurs, Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel made some crucial lineup tweaks.

Vogel opted to move Wayne Ellington and Kent Bazemore out of the small ball starting lineup he had employed in Friday's 107-83 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. He then elevated veteran power forward Carmelo Anthony into the starting lineup, a much more comfortable fit at the four than the 6'4" Bazemore. Vogel also immediately enlisted the services of returning swingman Talen Horton-Tucker, healthy for the first time this regular season, as the club's starting small forward.

The move paid instant dividends for three out of the four parties involved, and for the Lakers as a whole. With the victory, the team now moves to 8-6 on the season. Horton-Tucker played reasonably well on both sides of the ball, in 27:03 of game action. He was quite good on offense, however, scoring 17 points on 7-of-14 shooting from the field, pulling down four rebounds, and chipping in one dime, one steal and one block. THT registered a +14 plus-minus rating, too.

Anthony scored 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the floor and grabbed five rebounds. Coming off the bench, Ellington thrived, scoring 15 points on a hyper-efficient 5-of-8 shooting from the floor. He was a +12 in 29:33.

Bazemore, however, was a healthy scratchy. Having started at various positions for the Lakers all season (everything from shooting guard through power forward), the 32-year-old veteran swingman found himself a DNP-CD for the first time all year. His zero-point performance in 15:32 appeared to be the last straw for Vogel.

Despite missing four rotation players due to injuries (LeBron James, Trevor Ariza, Kendrick Nunn, Austin Reaves) Vogel left Bazemore and his fellow former starter, DeAndre Jordan, on the bench all the game. Vogel's nine-man rotation comprised starters Russell Westbrook, Avery Bradley, Horton-Tucker, Anthony, and Anthony Davis, with Ellington, Malik Monk, Rajon Rondo and Dwight Howard serving as his bench.

Outside of some fun throwback dunks, the now-relatively immobile Jordan has been a tough watch all season, so his eventually benching felt inevitable. Bazemore's performance this year has been severely disappointing, but luckily the Lakers have plenty of other super-old wings who appear to have usurped him in the club's rotation. Long-term, when more players are healthy, Ellington appears destined to be the prime beneficiary of Bazemore's demotion.

Ellington has carved out a role for himself thanks to solid play on both sides of the ball:

It will be intriguing to see how many rotational players Vogel will permit on a healthy roster, as one would expect Ariza and Nunn to instantly make the cut alongside James.