All Lakers Expert Appraises Rui Hachimura Trade

Your Los Angeles Lakers struck early in the NBA trade sweepstakes last week, when they shipped out three second-round draft picks and the expiring money of Kendrick Nunn in exchange for Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura.

All Lakers/Lakers 248's Doug McKain loves the deal for Los Angeles, as he explained in this trade breakdown piece.

"So first and foremost, bravo Rob Pelinka. Rob Pelinka went Rob Pelinka, robbing the Washington Wizards of a talent like Rui Hachimura," McKain said. "This is a guy that was a top 10 pick. He was the No. 9 pick out of Gonzaga back in 2019. That's the first reason why I love this trade for the Lakers is he has that upside, the athleticism, the untapped potential that I think he could realize with the Lakers... I think they could truly unlock his potential in LA."

"He's a guy that was compared to Kawhi Leonard in the draft with his ability to play defense, his ability to play defense... He fills that glaring need that the Lakers had for a wing. And he's a versatile wing. He can play the three, he can play the four, he can hit shots beyond the arc. He's classic 3-and-D wing... I think that Rui's going to improve as a three-point shooter. I think he has some sneaky-good numbers if you look under the hood. On catch-and-shoot threes this season, he's shooting 36.6%. Last season though, that number was at 46.6%... He's going to get tons of opportunities to shoot catch-and-shoot threes playing alongside Russell Westbrook." "He's a restricted free agent. The Lakers will retain his Bird Rights and can sign him after this season. That's been something the Lakers have struggled with. When you sign a lot of these league minimum guys, you're not getting those Bird Rights, and you have that in Rui Hachimura... He's a guy that, if he flashes that potential, he's a guy that I could absolutely see the Lakers signing to a longer-term deal."

Through two games with Los Angeles off the bench, Hachimura is averaging nine points, five rebounds, an assist and 0.5 steals.