Lakers Expert Predictions for Season's First Nuggets Clash
On Saturday night, the 10-45 Los Angeles Lakers will face off against a diminished version of the team that's booted them from the playoffs in each of the past two seasons, the 8-6 Denver Nuggets.
The matchup tips off at 7:30 p.m. PT. The game can be watched on NBA TV, ESPN2 in some markets, and Spectrum SportsNet locally.
Los Angeles will enjoy a clear rest advantage, as they're catching Denver on the second night of a back-to-back set of bouts.
Reigning league MVP Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, back for his first game in two weeks following the birth of a new child, couldn't ultimately salvage a win against the Dallas Mavericks — without All-NBA superstar guard Luka Doncic — in an NBA Cup battle on Friday.
Jokic was his typically stupendous self even in defeat, submitting a triple-double in the 123-120 loss. He scored 33 points on 13-of-22 shooting from the floor (2-of-2 from long range) and 5-of-7 shooting from the charity stripe, 17 rebounds, and 10 assists.
Here are our expert predictions for Friday's tilt.
Will The Favored Lakers Beat The Spread?
According to sportsbook aggregator The Action Network, the host Lakers are expected to best the Nuggets by a scant 4.5 points. Los Angeles is dealing with some injury-related question marks. All-NBA center Anthony Davis is considered probable to suit up with left foot plantar fasciitis. According to the league's latest injury report, L.A. big men Christian Wood (left knee surgery recovery), Jarred Vanderbilt (right foot surgery recovery), and Jaxson Hayes (right ankle sprain) are all out for the bout. Two-way guard Quincy Olivari is on the shelf with a right ankle sprain, while rookie point guard Bronny James is on the shelf with a left heel contusion.
On the Nuggets side, starting power forward Aaron Gordon has been out for the last seven games with a right calf strain. He's been practicing with the team, though there's no word yet on if he'll make his return. Ironically, his probable absence could tilt the matchup in Los Angeles' favor. Gordon is by far the Nuggets' best defender, and the team's key to at least slowing down Los Angeles superstars Davis and LeBron James. Without him protecting the paint, expect the Lakers' dynamic duo to put the team over the top, and beat the spread.
How Will Russell Westbrook's Los Angeles Return Go This Time?
By the time the future Hall of Famer arrived in Los Angeles via a 2021 offseason trade with the Washington Wizards, he was no longer his MVP self. His fit with Los Angeles was disastrously clunky. He was traded again, halfway into his second season with the club, to the Utah Jazz. After negotiating a buyout, the UCLA product signed with his other hometown team, the L.A. Clippers. Westbrook has adapted to life as a sixth man, somewhat, but his jump shooting issues, lack of defensive upside, and proclivity to hold onto the ball too long make him an awkward addition to a Denver club that thrives best with lots of shooting and could really use a hand when it comes to point-of-attack defense.
In 14 games this season, the 6-foot-4 pro is averaging 11.1 points on .360/.367/.655 shooting splits, 5.9 assists, 4.2 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocks a night. If Denver overuses him, it could prove fatal.
