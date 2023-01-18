Even though its last attempt to create a "Big Three" in Hollywood by adding an aging former multi-time All-Star guard who doesn't play defense resulted in a 33-49 season, it appears your Los Angeles Lakers might be looking to try that approach all over again this summer.

In a more cumulative NBA trade piece, Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix and Howard Beck recently discussed what the Lakers are hoping to accomplish ahead of the 2023-24 season with regard to roster building.

“Internally, I’m sure the Lakers are selling James on an offseason when Bradley Beal or Damian Lillard becomes available, and L.A. swoops in with its picks to acquire them,” Mannix said. “But that’s more fantasy than reality.”

It's a fascinating idea to consider, but neither the Portland Trail Blazers nor the Washington Wizards are itching to trade their star guards at this juncture. Beal or Lillard would have to demand a trade out of town. Other teams could offer better packages, both in terms of returning draft assets and current players. It would most likely take either guard requesting specifically to be moved to LA, or at least for LA to be included on a finite wish list of teams, for either to wind up wearing the purple and gold next season.

Assuming LA doesn't offload a first-round selection by the February 9th trade deadline, the club will have the ability to trade three first-round draft picks (in 2023, 2027 and 2029) starting on draft night this year. That's not a terrible haul, considering just how bad the Lakers might be by 2029 even with Damian Lillard (who's 32) and Anthony Davis (who's 29 but hurt half the season basically every year now) still hypothetically rostered.

Because so many Lakers contracts are expiring this season, the Lakers would most likely be dealing with either some kind of sign-and-trade agreement with one of its impending free agents, or just trading into a massive exception to get a deal done.