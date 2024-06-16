Fan Favorite Former Laker Not A Fan of This Element of Caitlin Clark's Game
Former Los Angeles Lakers reserve shooting guard Nick Young has waded into the Caitlin Clark discourse.
Clark, selected by the Indiana Fever with the No. 1 pick after an All-American career as the laading scorer in college history for the Iowa Hawkeyes, has had some issues adjusting to the physicality of the WNBA, as she's moved on from playing against college athletes to grown women, in a league loaded with the best players in the world.
The 6-foot point guard has struggled to play through contact, be that on fouls or picks. Young, for one, is convinced that some of Clark has been milking some of that contact, to the point where, in his opinion, it may have even ostracized her own teammates.
This is a bit unfair. Clark is a bit slight to compete at the WNBA level for now, and the hits seem pretty genuine most of the time. She's just gotten caught unaware at times.
THrough her first 14 pro bouts, the 22-year-old is averaging a respectable 15.6 points on a .367/.322/.897 slash line, six assists, 4.9 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocks a night. She should right the ship and add some muscle at some point, though that may not happen this season.
Young, a 6-foot-7 swingman out of USC, played for L.A. from 2013-17, during the club's wilderness years. All told, he suited up for six clubs across a 12-year career, and earned his lone championship in 2018 as a reserve with the Golden State Warriors.
