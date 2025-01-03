Fans React to Drake’s Apparent Diss at Lakers’ LeBron James in New Song
20-time All-Star Los Angeles Lakers power forward has come under fire from multi-platinum hip hop superstar Drake recently.
James was seen singing along to Drake rival Kendrick Lamar's smash hit, "Not Like Us," at a club over the summer. Apparently, this so irked Drake that he may have shaded the four-time league MVP in a fresh freestyle track, dubbed "Fighting Irish."
Here are the quoted lyrics given as examples of Drake's attack:
"The world fell in love with the gimmicks, even my brothers got tickets/Seemed like they loved every minutes, just know this s--- is personal to us, and it wasn't just business/And [people] cried the blues for you, saying it wasn't malicious/Talkin' 'bout we family, well, I'm not the cousin to visit/God forbid we ever got to tarnish your public image/All that brother talk as if I really discovered a sibling/Six degrees, my memory's retrievin' our humble beginnings"
It's not completely clear exactly whom is being addressed by Drake in these lyrics, but there has been online speculation that James is Drake's target.
In reaction to these lyrics, many fans are understandably skeptical that they are in fact James-focused. One fan speculates that the 40-year-old NBA superstar is being called out for attending Lamar's pop-up Los Angeles show.
Another, far more skeptical fan had a hilarious perspective on the notion that these lyrics represented a pointedly anti-James diss track:
Given that the insults appear fairly coded, another NBA appreciator praised the standout lyricist (who, in fairness, doesn't always write his own lyrics) for his covert craftsmanship:
This story will be updated...
