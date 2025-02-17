Fans React to Former Lakers Star Anthony Davis New Prank TV Show
The NBA All-Star Game came and went on Sunday night.
It was met with many mixed reviews due to the format and, as always, the style of play when it comes to the game.
The game has been controversial for the last handful of years, but at least at the end of it, we got to see the premier of former Lakers star Anthony Davis's new prank show, Foul Play.
Davis' new show consists of him pranking fellow stars, and fans seemed to enjoy the first episode.
For those who have not yet seen the episode, look away, as the ARTICLE CONTAINS SOME SPOILERS.
The first victim in Davis' prank show was his former teammate and Lakers forward, Jarred Vanderbilt.
Davis and former Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell had Vanderbilt believe that he had killed a goat.
The second victim was former Los Angeles Clippers forward Terance Mann. Davis received some help from Los Angeles Sparks star center Cameron Brink.
As for the final victim, it was Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. Davis received help from Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts, but Betts and Roberts turned the page on Davis, and they ended up pranking him.
The former Lakers star show appeared to be a hit after the first episode, and we cannot wait to see who else comes out on his new show.
The show was filmed during the summer of 2024 while he was still a member of the Lakers.
Prior to the trade, Davis spent six-plus years in L.A. after he was traded to the Lakers in the summer of 2019. L.A. gave up a ton of its young players and draft capital in the trade, but it all worked out as Davis helped lead L.A. to a title in his first year in 2020.
The 31-year-old was traded a few weeks ago in the most shocking and stunning trade many people had ever seen in their lifetime. Davis was traded to the Mavericks in exchange for superstar guard Luka Dončić.
It was a trade that no one had seen coming, but one that will help the Lakers now and in the future; at least, that is the expectations and hope.
Davis is now in Dallas but will miss some time due to an adductor injury. In the season, he is averaging 25.7 points per game, 12.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 2.2 blocks.
