One of the biggest movie stars in the world recently touched down to your Los Angeles Lakers' El Segundo practice facility for a talk with the team, where he imparted lessons learned both in life and preached by his latest Oscar-baiting flick.

All that sounds well and good in a vacuum... until you realize the movie star we're talking about is Will Smith.

Granted, he remains one of the biggest stars on the planet, and is a terrific talent responsible for decades of great hits, but more recently, he has been the subject of significant controversy, having slapped presenter Chris Rock, hard, in the face at the 2022 Academy Awards after Rock made a (bad) joke about his wife's haircut.

Though Smith was somehow allowed to remain at the ceremony long enough to collect his first Best Actor Oscar for his performance in the Williams sisters biopic "King Richard," the fallout was pretty dramatic. Smith was banned from the next decade of Academy Awards broadcasts (if the show, which has been in a steep ratings free fall for years, even lasts that long) and relinquished his Academy membership. Rock ultimately decided to not press charges against Smith for the assault.

Smith's next film, "Emancipation," an Antoine Fuqua-helmed historical thriller, will be released in a limited theatrical run on December 2nd, before becoming streamable via Apple TV+ on December 9th.

Maybe it's not as bad as bringing in, say, Mel Gibson, but was there no one available who hadn't openly hurt somebody in front of a billion people this year?

Smith was honored with his own custom jersey, hung out with the team's 17 championship trophies, and was photographed with the most of L.A.'s roster, plus head coach Darvin Ham, team owner Jeanie Buss, and Rob Pelinka.

Lakers fans took the the Facebook post's comments section, and they certainly brought their A game. Yes, Smith did have his defenders -- though many didn't excuse his recent actions, they couched that blip of misbehavior within the context of a 30+ year career that has inspired millions of fans. Here are some choice cuts:

From Freddy Maldonado:

“Will Smith” ? Really ? How sad is this ? 😂😂😂 These Lakers are “Fakers”, they’re doomed. Don’t expect them to make the playoffs !!! 😂😂😂

From Josue Rodriguez:

This makes as much sense as making a roster of players who in no way shape or form compliment each other, have no chemistry and can’t shoot. Typical lakers move.

From Gerald Raiti:

This is laughable. He’s currently one of the last people who should be talking about togetherness and practicing gratitude. Maybe in a few years’ time, but not now.

From David H Park:

Giving out one point lesson on how to slap like a gentleman to Pat [Bev] 😂

From Alex Gonzalez:

This is the last person I want around the Lakers! 🤣 What’s next, Jada advising Jeannie? Now that would be a train wreck. 🤣🤣🤣

From Emilio Lizarde:

Not even Will Smith can slap the Lakers into good shooters. Do better guys

From Lynne Diaz:

What an embarrassment. So many others that would be incredible motivators and inspirations and not be trying to take advantage of some positive PR to dig out of the hole you dug yourself.

From Jonathan Burchell:

Not a great call sorry. HUGE Lakers fan, but I’m not sure that this is a great idea. Will Smith has some work to do before he is in any position to lecture/coach anyone on togetherness and gratitude. Just sayin’. Sorry.

From Ron Mencl:

yeah, that should help the team win a game. lol

From Rob Davidson:

Lakers showing how bad they are at picking players and inspirational (hmm) speakers. Embarrassing!

From Arun K Advani:

Why the hell would you bring him in? Mr slap should not be the one to talk to the team. To be honest should have had Chris rock come. Bad look.

From Matt Tuttle:

This franchise is seeming so tone deaf 😢

From Anson Kong:

Lakers bringing in Kanye tomorrow.

From Alfonso Garcia:

Ladies and Gentlemen your 2022-2023 Los Angeles Lakers!

