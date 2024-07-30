Lakers Fans React to Rui Hachimura's Stunning Olympic Game Ejection for Team Japan
Los Angeles Lakers combo forward Rui Hachimura is playing for his native Japan in the ongoing 2024 Olympics. Team Japan, unfortunately, dropped to an 0-2 record on Tuesday following a 94-90 loss to Team France — and it did so while missing its best player, Hachimura, for much of the fourth quarter and overtime periods.
During the possession after he nailed a triple, the 6-foot-8 vet was called for his second personal foul and ejected by referees with 8:31 remaining in the contest's fourth frame. Hachimura had what looked like some incidental contact with four-time Defensive Player of the Year Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert beneath the basket. Gobert sold the foul by falling forward, prompting the ejection.
Hachimura finished up the bout having notched 24 points while shooting 10-of-16 0 from the floor (3-of-5 from three point land) and 1-of-2 from the foul line. He also secured three boards.
On X, fans weighed in on the moment, with one claiming that the questionable ejection was a result of anti-Lakers hate, rather than some pro-France favoritism in Paris.
Although some fans may be impressed with attendant FIBA referees' work in other Olympic games, one L.A. fan chastised the officials' behavior in the game, specifically with regard to its treatment of Hachimura.
Another fan called for an inquiry into the referees' whistles, and their treatment of home club Team France.
"Rigged" was a term ascribed to their shenanigans elsewhere.
Even The Ringer's Bill Simmons, no friend to Lakers fans, called out referees for their preferential treatment.
Gobert finished with seven points and a game-most 15 rebounds, plus three assists, two blocks and a steal. San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama, meanwhile, logged an 18-point, 11-rebound double-double, while also dishing out six dimes (tied for a team-high alongside free agent journeyman NBA wing Evan Fournier), two blocks and two steals.
