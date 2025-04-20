Fans React to Shocking Lakers First Half Meltdown vs Timberwolves
The Los Angeles Lakers had a rough opening salve against Minnesota.
L.A. started off strong. An efficient 16-point Luka Doncic first quarter performance on 5-of-10 shooting from the field (3-of-6 from distance) propelled the Lakers to a 28-21 edge.
But things took a turn for the worse in the second quarter. The Timberwolves turned on the defense and Sixth Man of the Year Naz Reid took more scoring initiative. Minnesota outscored Los Angeles 38-20 in the frame.
Reid notched 17 points while shooting 6-of-8 from the floor (4-of-5 from deep) and 1-of-2 from the foul line, grabbed five rebounds and blocked one shot. Head coach Chris Finch played him considerably more minutes than more plodding starting center Rudy Gobert, 18:14 to 12:41.
Minnesota's strategy, for now, appears to be letting Doncic get his shots, while swarming everyone else.
The Timberwolves lead by 11 points at the break, 59-48, thanks to a buzzer-beating Donte DiVincenzo triple.
L.A.'s third-best player, Austin Reaves, has just two points through two quarters.
Understandably, Lakers fans are frustrated about the second quarter breakdown.
Los Angeles has struggled mightily in its minutes without Doncic. An L.A. fan called back to a darker time (from a win-loss perspective) in franchise history.
Minnesota's 26-6 run to reclaim the upper hand in the contest caused some major distress amongst the Tinseltown faithful.
James has struggled to connect with teammates more often than not so far, a fact that was called out critically by @BricksCenter.
A Timberwolves fan, meanwhile, is calling out game officials for awarding Los Angeles with a seemingly generous free throw advantage, 12-5, and calling far fewer fouls, 4-11.
All-Defensive Team swingman Jaden McDaniels has 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the field and six rebounds.
Doncic leads all players with 20 points on 5-of-11 shooting from the floor (3-of-7 from distance) and 7-of-8 shooting from the foul line. James recovered after a scoreless first quarter to score 10 points on 4-of-10 shooting by the half.
The Timberwolves made 11-of-22 shoots from long range, and outscored L.A. 20-10 in the painted area.
