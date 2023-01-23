LA needs all the ammunition it can get tonight against a mediocre-but-scrappy Blazers team.

It looks like your Los Angeles Lakers will have at least one of their All-NBA talents available, after all.

Starting power forward LeBron James, who has been dealing with a sore left ankle for months but has rarely missed actual games with the injury, will be donning the purple and gold tonight at the Moda Center in Portland.

Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports that the soon-to-be 19-time All-Star has had his questionable status upgraded and will be available to play tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers. The return of the King will give LA a legitimate chance to win against one of its big competitors at the fringes of the play-in race.